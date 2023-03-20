TD Securities Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$33.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE BDGI traded down C$0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting C$28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,812. The stock has a market capitalization of C$987.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.44. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.09 and a one year high of C$33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn purchased 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$456,050.16. In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 20,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.37 per share, with a total value of C$487,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,372,946.40. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$456,050.16. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,002,918. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.