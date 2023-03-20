TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.1 %

TEL stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.57. 1,587,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,982. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.