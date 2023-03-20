TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTI. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 2.5 %

FTI stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

