Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $291,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after buying an additional 343,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.