Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

TNK stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $929,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

