Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Shares of ONON opened at $21.61 on Thursday. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 93.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 982.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

