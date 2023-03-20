Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 4.7 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Insider Activity at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after buying an additional 2,960,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after purchasing an additional 538,544 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,906,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,430,000 after purchasing an additional 476,500 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after purchasing an additional 241,479 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.