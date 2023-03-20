Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.28. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.
About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).
