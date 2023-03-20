Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.28. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenaya Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,065,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,370,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,562,712.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 49,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,664,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,065,469.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,761,669 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

