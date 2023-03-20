Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,547 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.35. 927,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,456,656. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

