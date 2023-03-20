Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IUSV traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.