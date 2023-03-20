Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.68. 1,279,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.