Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 6,060 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.94. The company had a trading volume of 252,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,707. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.28 and its 200 day moving average is $246.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

