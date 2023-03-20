Terran Orbital (LLAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect Terran Orbital to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

NYSE LLAP opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $103,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,685.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,953. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Terran Orbital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 929,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 66,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terran Orbital by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198,763 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Terran Orbital by 40.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Terran Orbital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

