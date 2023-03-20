Terran Orbital (LLAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st. Analysts expect Terran Orbital to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Terran Orbital Stock Performance
NYSE LLAP opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $103,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,685.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,953. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Terran Orbital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.
About Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.