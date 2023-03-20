Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys £138.05 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £138.05 ($168.25).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Ken Murphy acquired 55 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £137.50 ($167.58).

On Friday, December 23rd, Ken Murphy acquired 61 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($169.51).

Tesco Price Performance

LON TSCO traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 249.70 ($3.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,557,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,441,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 289 ($3.52). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,057.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesco Company Profile

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 308 ($3.75).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

