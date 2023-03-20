The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,966 shares during the quarter. AES makes up 2.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of AES worth $34,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,644. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

