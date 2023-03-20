The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.10. 2,778,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,992,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

