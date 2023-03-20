The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Lori Beaudoin Sells 23,959 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $372,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 820,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,770,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.61. 463,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

