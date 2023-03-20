The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Reduced by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $306.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

