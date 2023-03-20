The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on the stock.

The Gym Group Trading Down 0.8 %

GYM opened at GBX 100.20 ($1.22) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Gym Group has a one year low of GBX 91.40 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 223.69 ($2.73).

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gym Group

In other The Gym Group news, insider Richard Stables purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($29,859.84). Insiders acquired 25,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

