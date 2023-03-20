The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Progressive by 38.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $136.50 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,210 shares of company stock worth $6,775,738. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

