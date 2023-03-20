The Sandbox Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002337 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $974.71 million and $252.74 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

