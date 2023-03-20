Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,687 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.37% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $47,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.49 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $82.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.