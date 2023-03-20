Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE TLYS opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,371.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,529,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $10,451,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 435,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $2,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

