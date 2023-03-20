Titleist Asset Management LTD. Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.29. 223,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,386. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $160.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.18.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

