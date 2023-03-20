Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 14,106 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DOCU traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

