Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys 4,685 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA XSMO traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $44.99. 5,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $53.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.