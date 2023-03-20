Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,965 shares of company stock valued at $17,849,213. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.18. 1,393,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,305. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

