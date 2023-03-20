Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.08% of ChargePoint worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ChargePoint by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after buying an additional 954,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,946. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $131,561.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,099,314 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,462.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,696 shares of company stock worth $5,411,459. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
