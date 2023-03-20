Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. owned about 0.08% of ChargePoint worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ChargePoint by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after buying an additional 954,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,946. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $131,561.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,099,314 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,462.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,696 shares of company stock worth $5,411,459. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.