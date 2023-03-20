Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $7.56 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.