Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases 238 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 450.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,149 shares of company stock worth $1,867,804 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 0.4 %

Twilio stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.14. 757,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,970. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.