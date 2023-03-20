Titleist Asset Management LTD. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $396.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.50 and a 200 day moving average of $391.99. The stock has a market cap of $296.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

