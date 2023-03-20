Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 1,767 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $122.07. 1,665,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

