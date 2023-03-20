Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 1,929 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 456,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,284. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

