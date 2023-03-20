TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.48. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average of $173.86.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

