Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEMGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6 %

TSEM opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,839 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,905,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,670 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,736,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,999,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.