Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6 %

TSEM opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,839 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,905,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,670 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,736,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,999,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

