Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $6.91 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $326.26 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $310.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.87 and its 200-day moving average is $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

