Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.