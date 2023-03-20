Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 335 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $160.59 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average is $148.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

