Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Takes $355,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. City State Bank lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

WEC opened at $94.25 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.