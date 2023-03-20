Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 298.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

