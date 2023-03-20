Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.90 and a 200 day moving average of $237.15.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.