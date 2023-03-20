Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $154.22 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

