Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.67. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$12.08 and a one year high of C$18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$950.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.