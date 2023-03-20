TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $761.15.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $700.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $720.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $772.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $387,067,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.