TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TDG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $761.15.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $700.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $720.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $772.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $387,067,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.