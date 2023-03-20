TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,661,000 after purchasing an additional 254,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $6,443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,997,000 after purchasing an additional 145,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriMas by 7.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

