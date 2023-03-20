Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.75 on Monday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

