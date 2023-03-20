Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble
Trimble Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.75 on Monday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.