Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $59.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Trimble Stock Down 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.75 on Monday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.