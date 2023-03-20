Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Up 5.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.28. 90,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 514,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Specifically, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after buying an additional 1,166,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,940,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,422,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

