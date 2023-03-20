TRON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $260.93 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $260.93 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009585 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003257 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001550 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,174,608,262 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
