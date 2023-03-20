TRON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $260.93 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $260.93 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004992 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003257 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,174,608,262 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

