Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tronox by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,051,000 after acquiring an additional 754,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

