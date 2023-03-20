True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.94.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

